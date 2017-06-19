FCA chair John Griffith-Jones to leave in March 2018

Government starts process of looking for a replacement.

John Griffith-Jones, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), has confirmed that he will leave both organisations on 31 March 2018.

He was appointed as the non-executive chair designate of the FCA by the government in June 2012.

He was chairman of KPMG in the UK at the time and joined the Financial Services Authority (FSA) board in September 2012 to oversee the creation of the new authority.

In turn Griffith-Jones was appointed as the first FCA chair with effect from 1 April 2013; he became chair of the PSR when it was established in April 2014.

Landscape

He commented: “I committed to a five year fixed term to chair the FCA and, in so doing, to help ensure that conduct regulation became a respected part of the UK financial landscape.

“It has been, and continues to be, a great privilege to be responsible for the work of both the FCA and the PSR.

“I like to believe that I will leave both in good shape to regulate well in the future.”

HM Treasury confirmed that it will now start recruiting a replacement.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.