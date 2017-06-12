Chubb increases terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity

The capacity has been increased to £118m from £79m.

Chubb has announced it will offer increased insurance capacity of up to US$150m (£118m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks

This is an increase from $100m and Chubb said it is a response to evolving threats and increased demand from multinational clients.

According to the insurer the increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures.

Chubb advised that it has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300% in the last two years.

Gaps

In addition to standalone cover, Chubb also offers an integrated proposition specifically designed to cover the gaps between traditional property and business interruption, terrorism and political violence insurance policies.

Piers Gregory, terrorism and political violence underwriting manager, overseas general insurance at Chubb, said: “The increase in capacity to $150m demonstrates our commitment to responding to growing client demand for certainty and comprehensive cover across the full range of perils.

“As the needs of our clients become increasingly international, Chubb is one of the few insurers with the multinational capability to help them design the compliant global insurance programmes that they need in an ever more globalised operating environment.”

