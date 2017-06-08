Covéa unveils small business product

Provider aims to continue to drive future profitable growth with its partner brokers.

Covéa has unveiled a new small business product designed for small administrative offices and surgeries that operate from dedicated premises or from home.



Brokers are able to trade the product on Acturis and the Covéa online extranet today, the provider said.



Additionally, up to 10 office locations can be covered with the packaged single ‘all-risks’ policy, it noted.



Some of the core standard covers include, public & products liability, contents, equipment breakdown and business interruption, the insurer listed. Optional covers include Buildings, Legal Expenses and Terrorism.



E-trade

Sid Gulati Covéa’s insurance senior manager small business, said: “With this latest new product, we have successfully completed our small business transformation programme which is a clear commitment to our integrated e- traded solution.



“Throughout this three year journey we have listened carefully to what brokers have told us they want, and designed our products and service offering around their needs.



"Together with the exceptional service we provide, and our quality products and people, we now have a solid base from which to continue to drive future profitable growth with our partner brokers.”

The product also covers a number of occupations and trades, including graphic designers, clerical services, accountants and consultants.

The launch of packaged offices & surgeries marked the completion of Covéa's small business transformation, a programme to upgrade the entire Covéa Insurance e-trade proposition, it said.



