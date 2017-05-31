Review: Crucial cargo

Allianz Insurance Complete Cargo

Commission paid: Ability to enhance and flex commission

Coverage: Covers goods against loss or damage whilst in transit by road, rail, sea or air within the UK and to/from countries worldwide on an all risks basis for a wide range of risks. Features include cover for: general average and salvage charges, exhibition risks, airfreight replacement, tools or samples, concealed damage, war risks, buyers and/or sellers contingent interest and storage outside the ordinary course of transit. Annual or single trip policy.

Minimum premium: None

Excess: Flexible

Contact: www.allianzebroker.co.uk

Key benefits

▶ Broad underwriting appetite – from raw materials through to finished goods

▶ Simple all risks wording – plain English and based on Institute Clause A – Complete Cargo provides the protection clients need without the complexity of difficult to understand Institute Cargo Clauses

▶ Tailored fit - e-traded proposition for simpler cargo risks offers full cycle capability supported by expert marine underwriters and online webchat, alleviating broker effort. More complex enquiries are automatically referred to AGCS for dedicated underwriting expertise without the need for agency

▶ Additional cover protection and packaging – access to wider covers available within the Allianz Group and ability to package marine with other commercial insurance products such as P&C, motor fleet and business travel

▶ Electronic documentation at point of sale and Certificate Management System - 24/7/365 access to create, amend and issue Marine Cargo Certificates of Insurance

▶ Storage outside its ordinary course of transit – up to 10 UK locations

▶ Direct debit available

▶ 24/7 claims notification – specialist claims team with dedicated handler

Verdict

Duncan Sutcliffe, of Sutcliffe & Co Insurance Brokers, comments: “Brokers placing smaller and medium-sized cargo risks will find quoting and processing polices easy via branch, the small business team or the extremely user-friendly online system, QuoteSME, which includes a webchat facility direct to cargo underwriters. Even brokers who rarely come into contact with this line of business will find the system pleasantly painless.

“In addition, Allianz accompany their policy with some very helpful broker and client literature – the explanations of incoterms and basis of valuation are very helpful.

“As one would hope, polices are available on both single transit and annual basis. Generous limits are available with the option to increase on referral. Likewise cover can be extended to include items in storage at multiple locations.

“The range of items they will cover is broad but Allianz do not have much enthusiasm for the transit of livestock and like most of their competitors they are understandably cautious covering high-tech items.

“For risks that fall outside the parameters of this product brokers are referred up the chain to Allianz’s Global corporate and speciality division.

“The policy restrictions and exclusions are fairly standard and are clearly explained in the documentation. Clients should be made aware of things like the security requirements for exhibitions, items in storage and tools and goods in vehicles. Allianz’s updated all risk Marine Cargo offering brings them back into the game.”

Overall rating ***** (5/5)

▶▶ Have your say on this and other products at www.insuranceage.co.uk/topics/product-reviews