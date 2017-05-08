Care home product launched by Arag
Arag has launched a legal expenses product aimed at the care home and assistance provider market. According to the insurer Care Provider Legal Solutions includes commercial legal protection tailored to what it described as the specific demands of a "challenging and highly regulated sector". The provider also detailed that the policy offers enhanced crisis communication cover to counter the heightened risk of significant and long-term reputational damage that businesses can be exposed to. C
