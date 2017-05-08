Insurance Age

Review: Follow the fleet

  Chris North
Commission paid: Standard commission 10% with option to flex 0%-20% Coverage: Business fleets of 3-15 vehicles and up to 20 vehicles for mid-term adjustments and renewal. Cover options for each vehicle: comprehensive; third party, fire and theft; third party only; vehicle types: goods carrying vehicles up to 44,000kg gross vehicle weight (own goods only); business cars for social, domestic and pleasure and business use ▶ Can include agricultural vehicles, special type vehicles and trailers

