Insurance Age

CEC launches claims product

Claims blocks
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

CEC, a claims assistance provider has launched Bronze Plus, a product aimed at providing claims assistance to brokers. Previously, the firm unveiled its tiered range of claims assistance for brokers, starting at bronze, the most affordable level then rising to platinum. According to CEC, the new proposition extends the product range further as it includes motor claims assistance for all clients, as well as commercial and personal lines, whether the broker has sold the motor policy or not.

To continue reading...

More on Products

POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS

Most read

  1. Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
  2. Sentiment survey Spring 2017: The results
  3. Insurance gets political
  4. MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product
  5. Succession planning: Find your funds
  6. Insurtech futures: Roundtable - Broking to the future
  7. Niche tech MGA Azur set to launch