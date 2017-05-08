CEC launches claims product
CEC, a claims assistance provider has launched Bronze Plus, a product aimed at providing claims assistance to brokers. Previously, the firm unveiled its tiered range of claims assistance for brokers, starting at bronze, the most affordable level then rising to platinum. According to CEC, the new proposition extends the product range further as it includes motor claims assistance for all clients, as well as commercial and personal lines, whether the broker has sold the motor policy or not.
