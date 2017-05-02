Biba launches environmental contractors scheme

Scheme was arranged by Biba member Direct Insurance London Market.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched an environmental contractors scheme for its members.



The scheme is suitable for businesses operating across the waste and recycling industries, stated Biba.



According to the trade body environmental contractors require complex insurance but often find themselves without all the necessary protection in place.



For this reason, Biba said its new scheme incorporates a range of cover that is needed by the sector.



Cover

Available immediately, the product includes a range of covers including:

Multiple classes of coverage under one policy including EL, PL, Plant, Contractors Pollution Liability, Environmental Impairment Liability and Professional Indemnity as well as material damage cover for premises and motor fleet.

High limits of indemnity

Worldwide coverage where required

The scheme was arranged by Biba member Direct Insurance London Market.



Direct Insurance’s managing director David Bearman, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Biba on our new environmental contractors scheme.



“Our focus on building comprehensive solutions in niche areas means we are now able to extend a brand new offering to Biba members throughout the UK, delivering tangible benefits to them and their clients.



“We look forward to developing a long standing relationship with both Biba and its members”.

Specialised

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba added: “Many of our members are more than comfortable dealing with a range of contractors, but this sector is highly specialised and it’s fantastic to be able to offer them this new product as an additional client benefit.



“We look forward to working with the team at Direct Insurance to make this a success.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.