Biba joins forces with Aston Scott on renovation scheme

Trade body says product is aimed at individuals or companies undertaking a renovation project.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has teamed up with Aston Scott to launch a member scheme for properties undergoing renovation work.

The trade body stated that the scheme, Renovation Plan, is designed for individuals or companies who are undertaking a renovation or conversion project of a residential or commercial property.

According to Biba it exclusively provides its members with enhanced benefits such as hired in plant cover and the availability of enhanced tool cover.

In addition, the scheme provides cover for the existing structure, contract works, contents, public liability and advance loss of rent and non-negligence liability.

Cover

Mike Hallam, Biba’s head of technical services, said: “Most standard policies are unlikely to provide cover if the property is unoccupied and undergoing work nor will they cover the building work itself.

“We are pleased to work with Aston Scott to provide brokers with a product that will ensure their customers maintain this crucial insurance protection throughout such projects.”

Peter Blanc, CEO of Aston Scott, added: “We’re thrilled to be the official renovation scheme providers to Biba.

“The importance of a suitable product during renovations cannot be underestimated and the team is looking forward to assisting more brokers with this specialist cover.”

Biba added that Renovation Plan can provide the cover on either a peril based or all-risks cover depending on the project type and size.

