In-depth - schemes: Knowledge is power

There are opportunites for brokers in schemes if new ideas are backed up by knowledge in the sector, writes Rachel Gordon. Three case studies compiled by Siân Barton also detail how to succeed with new, mid-age and veteran schemes

Case studies

The veteran scheme Scheme: Cliverton, Lycetts Age: 40+ Line of business: Animal traders (for those, not including vets, who work with animals) Underwriter: Lloyd’s capacity Policyholders: 16,500 GWP: £4m Andrew Ball, divisional director – Cliverton, Lycetts: “The Cliverton scheme has been running for over 40 years. It was originally set up by Cliverton Insurance Brokers. Lycetts bought the business in 2003, that’s when we took on the scheme. “The product is for animal traders and anyone with an animal-related business, such as dog groomers or dog walkers. It is liability led and offers public liability care, custody and control cover which are often standard exclusions for animal care policies. “When legislation changed we would explain it to the underwriter and put forward new proposals. It’s important to have that trust with your underwriter. We tend to follow our underwriter from insurance company to insurance company. “The scheme has developed as our clients’ needs have changed. A lot of our clients are on the move a lot, dog walking, etc, so we have to be available on the mobile-optimised site where they can quote and buy, renew and register a claim. We put a lot of investment into making our website mobile friendly. “We have had to respond to increased demand for access to the cover as well as different activities, such as dog hotels, training and hydrotherapy, even dog reiki. “We have also expanded the offering to include risk management advice. For example we work with the National Association of Registered Canine Hydrotherapists (NARCH). “The scheme grew 10% last year and I think part of that success is the service we offer. Eighty percent of our business comes from word of mouth recommendation. It’s down to the staff who speak to customers every day. We have empathetic, highly emotionally intelligent people. You can train insurance but you can’t train empathy.” The mid-age scheme Scheme: Nightclubs Age: 7-10 years Line of business: Nightclub cover (wholesale) Underwriter: Lloyd’s capacity Policyholders: 450 clubs GWP: £1.5m David Ottewill, managing director, Camberford Law: “The scheme has faced some challenges recently with the adoption of the Insurance Act, new legislation and compliance. “We have also seen clubs evolve and change. We used to just have nightclubs but now we see more bars with dancefloors. The trick is to realise how things have changed and underwrite the risk correctly. “We usually make amendments once a year on the wording and have to balance compliance, meeting the requirements needed by Lloyd’s and legislation. “These changes can affect pricing. Looking ahead, the change to the Ogden rate will be the next big impact on pricing. “Pricing for clubs varies depending on what activities they have on. When you get into the realms of foam parties rates can go up as it is more hazardous. There’s a high risk of personal injury claim in the nightclub business from slipping and tripping. People under the influence of drink need to be factored in for personal injury risk. “On the insurer side it is important they trust you. We have regular reviews and try to make sure we achieve profitability as that’s what you live and die by. This scheme has always had the same insurer and you must build a rapport with the underwriter. They see how we service the client and underwrite risk and become comfortable in our ability. “Our aim is to provide a professional, efficient, compliant service and use good A-rated insurers. “We also try to provide advice to our clients via emails and newsletters. It’s about keeping up to date with sector developments, underwriting the right risks, and making informed decisions.” The new scheme Scheme: MPRS Practice Absence Insurance Age: 2 years 6 months Line of business: PA illness (A&H) Underwriter: Markel & Chaucer Policyholders: 320 GWP: £2.3m James Dunsby, co-founder, MPRS: “Our entire operation and this scheme specifically is cloud based. We can access risk information, generate quotations in real time and even send policy documents and invoices to clients at the push of a button. No quote-and-buy platform exists for this scheme though, as cover is sold on a face-to-face basis. “The 15+ years’ experience we already had in the medical space meant we were acutely aware of the demand for such a product. Current and potential clients were surveyed to establish their precise demands and needs prior to cover being agreed with the insurer. It was evident that the market needed a benefit-based product, rather than the limited cover offered by indemnity products. Our offering was born from there. “We had been in the medical sector for many years. I set up a medical arm of Morgan Brokers in Clifton, Bristol and ran this for 13 years. We were in direct competition with Towergate, who then bought Morgan’s. After working for an independent, niche broker, it was never an option to end up working for a consolidator, so we set up MPRS. “Insurers were happy to buy into our experience and knowledge of the sector. We secured 36 month DUAs [delegated underwriting authority] and terms that could not be matched by our competitors. One of the important factors for our insurers was that we were keen to write sustainable premiums, rather than the short-term (12 month) offerings of similar firms that had burned their insurer relationships in the past.”

Successful schemes brokers provide a multitude of offerings, but have one thing in common – exceptional knowledge.

Understanding of the whys and wherefores, the lingo and the market presence mean they are close to chosen markets and fit in seamlessly.

Although developing a scheme is challenging there remains opportunity for fresh launches.

That said, it will almost certainly be necessary for brokers to shell out in terms of time, people and technology investment. So, what are the foundations of a successful scheme?

The big idea

The seed for a new scheme may spring from data analytics. Many brokers will insure a motley assortment of risks but analysis can show they may be building up a book of a specific customer group.

Hood Group is a personal lines broker that uses technology to offer mobile responsive cover and provide underwriters and the companies it white-labels for with advanced analytics.

The firm provides home, travel and pet products for brands including Asda and L&G.

Senior data and analytics manager Marc Steele comments: “We work closely with our underwriters and analysing data means you can find diamonds in the rough – business segments that show potential for a new product.”

Specialist contents cover for renters was one development that reflects increasing demand and is now on offer through Asda.

“We have a data budget, data security council and use our own cloud-based technology. You need to combine this with high service standards – for example, there is ‘Asda English’ – our staff are fully familiarised with this.”

He adds: “You also need workforce planning to ensure there are enough people to handle calls – we answer most in under 20 seconds.”

Once thorough research is complete, it’s time to pull together a presentation to garner insurer backing. Brokers will seek bespoke features and pricing but need to show they can manage operations.

Insurers typically hand over scheme management to brokers because they are not geared up for the administration and softer skills so brokers must show they are capable of this.

Preparation and proposals

On pitching to insurers, Ed Halsey, head of sales and marketing at cloud software provider SchemeServe, says: “Go in prepared with deep data-driven knowledge of their book of business and have proposals ready that target pain points, mitigate losses and achieve their goals as well as showing profitable growth.”

Many schemes are niche and Gary Crowder, director with ACM Broking, is behind the Just Hair scheme that covers hairdressing salons and barber shops as well as self-employed stylists, and is approved supplier to members of the Hair Council.

Expert knowledge of the niche covered is important, brokers need to be aware of what can trip them up.

“Although we’ve campaigned for hairdressers to be registered, this has not happened. Anyone can set up a business and you get some nasty accidents.”

In hairdressing these can be, for example, allergic reactions to hair dye when the stylist has failed to do a pre-test. Awareness of these issues is essential.

Getting out into the community is also important. Just Hair attends trade events, works with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association to raise awareness and Crowder is available to comment in the media on hairdressing risk.

Building on a passion

Many top schemes brokers used their passion to create a scheme. Barry Fehler of South Essex Insurance Brokers (SEIB) owned a valuable show horse and when the right insurance proved lacking he spoke to underwriters. His brokerage covers horses and ponies and horseboxes, as well as livery yards, riding schools and instructors.

According to SEIB marketing manager Nicolina MacKenzie: “Many of us own horses and we also handle claims. For many, their horse is a big part of their life and with a claim, they can be extremely upset. They appreciate someone who understands.”

Again, SEIB is active at key events such as sponsoring at the Horse of the Year Show or in charitable work in rehabilitating ex-racehorses to become riding horses.

The right insurance partner is also key. Most brokers stay loyal to a particular insurer, but if service goes pear-shaped or the underwriter loses its appetite, switching carriers may be required.

Tony Fletcher, corporate business director at Ecclesiastical, says: “Transfer of a scheme doesn’t need to be painful or drawn out. For example, we recently completed the rollover of the Pound Gates book in eight weeks from winning the account.”

Liam Casserley, schemes development manager with Covéa Insurance, concludes: “From small beginnings, a good scheme should last the test of time, by seeking smart ways to grow and maintain edge. This is also a sector where the insurer needs to be an extension of the broker’s team.”