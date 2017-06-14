Willis Towers Watson restructures broking group
Eight leaders appointed across geographical regions and business lines.
Willis Towers Watson has restructured its senior broking team within its Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business with four geographical bosses and four leaders by global lines of business.
The team will be led by Philip Smaje, global head of broking, and consist of:
Global business lines
P&C – Justin Blackmore
Financial Lines – Steve Pincus (Finex) and Emma Coffin (Financial Solutions)
Transportation – Ian Savill (Aerospace) and Phil Jacobs (Marine)
Facultative – Henry Lawrence
Geographies
Great Britain – Clyde Bernstein
Western Europe – Ghassan Mansour
North America – Joe Peiser
International – Cliff Jeyes (Asia, Australasia and CEMA) and Marcelo Daniel (Latin America)
It will be supported by:
Andrew. D. Jackson – global head of carrier management
Simon Gaffney – chief data officer with responsibility for CRB broking data
Praveen Panicker – head of broking strategy
Rachael Jenner – broking development manager
According to the broker the new team provides a better way to use industry expertise, local insights, data, analytics and technology to manage the risks clients face in ever-changing markets worldwide.
Smaje commented: “In today’s environment, we recognise that emerging risks present a need for different solutions and innovation for our clients.
“Our new broking organisation aligns with our broader Corporate Risk and Broking structure and is designed to support and help build out our global lines of business and geographies to enhance delivery, execution and the overall client experience.”
