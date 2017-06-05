#Insagepeople: 5 - 11 June 2017
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: UK General, Consumer Intelligence, Pioneer Underwriters
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: BROKERS WARNED OF DANGERS OF UNDERINSURANCE FOLLOWING OGDEN CHANGE
Most read
- Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker
- Greenwood Insurances and Moreland Insurance Brokers merge
- RSA confirms Luxembourg opening
- Succession planning: Consider consolidation
- Ageas employee stole £271,489 from the insurer to fund gambling habit
- Brokers warned of the dangers of underinsurance following Ogden change
- Stephen Catlin confirmed as keynote speaker for MGAA 2017
Back to Top