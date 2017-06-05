Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 5 - 11 June 2017

welcome-1-2016
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here. Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: UK General, Consumer Intelligence, Pioneer Underwriters

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: BROKERS WARNED OF DANGERS OF UNDERINSURANCE FOLLOWING OGDEN CHANGE

Most read

  1. Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker
  2. Greenwood Insurances and Moreland Insurance Brokers merge
  3. RSA confirms Luxembourg opening
  4. Succession planning: Consider consolidation
  5. Ageas employee stole £271,489 from the insurer to fund gambling habit
  6. Brokers warned of the dangers of underinsurance following Ogden change
  7. Stephen Catlin confirmed as keynote speaker for MGAA 2017