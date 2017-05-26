Market moves: Busy brokers

Brokers and insurers kept busy last month making many interesting new hires.

PIB Group was to the fore (see box) and Brightside welcomed a new operations director in Bristol.

Other brokers in the news were Carole Nash Insurance, which brought in its first ever chief digital officer, while Willis Towers Watson added two new recruits to its political risk and trade credit team. Russell Scanlan, Rock Insurance Group and BMS Group also took on new staff.

On the insurer and MGA side Chubb appointed Lord Adair Turner as non-executive chairman of two of its European companies. UK General Insurance recruited a new chief risk officer. Legal & General welcomed a new head of regional broker and Novae strengthened its cyber team.

ERS appointed a new head of counter fraud, as underwriting director Mark Bacon left the business along with Gareth Barrett, Chris Larkby and Andrew Dodd.

In other news, Yutree Insurance director Laura High was named new chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s regional chairs’ advisory board and consequently became a member of the trade body’s main board. And finally, the Motor Insurance Bureau hired a new chief information officer.

Brokers

Brightside Group has recruited Geoff Hardes as operations director for its Bristol head office. Hardes, who started his new role in April, will report to Russell Bence, managing director, volume lines. He previously spent nearly 20 years at Capita where he was a portfolio director for Capita Customer Management and operations director.

Carole Nash has appointed Hein Kuiper to the newly created board role of chief digital officer. He will also take over leadership of the marketing team whilst steering digital transformation programmes across the wider business. Kuiper has held a number of marketing and fintech roles at a range of insurers such as RSA, Zurich and Ageas as well as his own digital consultancy business. He joins from BNP Paribas where he was chief marketing officer for Cardif Pinnacle. Before joining BNP Paribas, Kuiper held a senior leadership role at Google.

Two additions were made at Willis Towers Watson which hired Claire Simpson and Victoria Padfield within its political risk and trade credit team in London as part of a broader expansion of its financial solutions division. Both Simpson and Padfield have come on board at the broker from Hiscox. Simpson has spent 21 years in the industry having joined Hiscox in 1998, being promoted to head of political risks and trade credit underwriting in 2009 and with Ernst and Young prior to that. Padfield worked at Hiscox for nearly 30 years underwriting all aspects of political and credit risk exposures.

Nottingham-based broker Russell Scanlan has strengthened its SME team with a recent promotion. Transferring from the company’s specialist private client department, Callum Whiting now takes on the role of SME account handler. He brings 10 years of experience in the insurance industry to the position. Whiting joined the broker five years ago.

Phil Carr has been appointed as director of sales at Rock Insurance Group. Carr brings more than 17 years of insurance experience to the post and has held senior positions at Sterling Insurance Group and most recently at Allianz Insurance UK and Allianz Global Assistance. His insurance career began with Cardif Pinnacle.

BMS Group has taken on John Hoare as managing director of its specialty marine division BMS Harris & Dixon Marine. Hoare succeeds current managing director Tony Pryce, who will remain chairman of the business. With 32 years of experience in the marine insurance industry, Hoare most recently served as international marine director at H. W. Wood, having joined from Heath Lambert. He began his career in the insurance industry at Sedgwick in 1985.

Insurers and MGAs

ERS has appointed Steve Gaywood to the position of head of counter fraud, joining from The AA. Gaywood has over 20 years’ experience in fraud prevention and prior to The AA worked in senior anti-fraud roles for insurers including Swiftcover/Axa and Direct Line. In addition, Gareth Barrett, portfolio underwriting manager – motorcycle retail; senior underwriter Chris Larkby; and Andrew Dodd, head of motor fleet underwriting, have left ERS. This followed shortly after the news that underwriting director Mark Bacon was leaving the business after six years.

Chubb has appointed Lord Adair Turner as non-executive chairman of two of its European companies, Chubb European Group and Chubb Underwriting Agencies. Turner was previously executive chairman of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) from 2008 to 2013, overseeing the UK’s policy and regulatory response to the global financial crisis. He has also worked as director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) from 1995 to 2000 and as vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Europe, prior to joining the FSA. Lord Turner succeeds John Napier, who recently stepped down from the position.

Over at UK General Insurance Jane Bean has been appointed chief risk officer. Bean reports to managing director Karen Beales at the Leeds-based personal lines insurer. She most recently worked at Bluefin, where she was chief risk officer for the group. She has also held senior jobs and management positions at Smart & Cook, IBM and Commercial Union.

Meanwhile, Legal & General has hired Carol Hughes as head of regional broker within its general insurance division. Prior to joining Legal & General, Hughes spent 11 years at Axa where she held several senior management positions across personal distribution. Latterly she worked as head of regional broker and was responsible for developing and delivering the regional proposition.

Stuart Quick has joined the cyber team at Novae as breach response and cyber operations manager. Quick was previously a managing consultant in IBM’s UK&I cyber security consulting practice. Prior to joining IBM he worked closely with the Lloyd’s of London market providing cyber security and crisis management services in his roles as senior information security consultant at PGI and COO at Henderson Risk.

Market focus: PIB Group PIB Group has made two new hires. Jon Stanley, (pictured) who was previously at PwC and Aviva, has become chief risk officer and Andy Tedstone, joining from Arthur J. Gallagher, has become group broking and placement director. Tedstone previously worked with PIB chief executive officer Brendan McManus and managing director Bernard Mageean while at Giles Insurance Brokers. He will be managing new and existing strategic insurer relationships as well as looking after the overall broking and placement strategy on behalf of the group. Stanley’s role will see him take responsibility for regulation and identifying and managing emerging risks. McManus commented: “I am absolutely delighted that Andy is joining PIB. His extensive experience in broking as well as within the affinities sector, schemes and specialisms suits our business perfectly.” He added: “Jon’s arrival is very timely and he will be a key member of my team to ensure that we continue to focus on the delivery of a first-rate risk framework.”

Others

Laura High, director at Yutree Insurance and chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) Anglia regional committee, has been appointed chair of Biba’s regional chairs’ advisory board. High takes the position in place of Grant Scott of Perry Appleton Group who has stepped down after his three year tenure in the role. As a result of her appointment, High will take a seat on the main Biba board.

The Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) has hired Paul Jackman as chief information officer. He joined the bureau from Markel Corporation where he was senior director of enterprise architecture. During his time at Markel, Jackman was responsible for shaping, transforming and implementing a number of global digital and strategic programmes across the USA, Latin America, Canada and Asia.