Insurance Cares: We must work together

Axa’s Brendan McCafferty calls on the sector to join forces to help the most vulnerable customers as the insurer endorses the Insurance Cares campaign.

The insurance sector is taking great strides to modernise, with innovation and technology allowing customers to buy cover and make claims quicker and easier then ever before.

However, as the industry continues to evolve, customers must not be left behind. In fact, the future of our sector lies in understanding the needs of our customers and meeting them.

And customers who need the most support from the insurance industry aren’t necessarily just those who have difficulty gaining access to insurance.

They are the customers who struggle to find affordable cover, the customers who need help understanding the importance of insurance and the customers finding it difficult to piece their lives together following traumatic events.

Go beyond products

Over the past few years, we have begun to think seriously about how we can help our policyholders when they need us most and have found ways, beyond simply offering products, where we can take strides to make a meaningful difference.

The industry as a whole should be doing this.

The sector needs to ask itself what it can do to help the vulnerable risk manage potential problems.

One way Axa is doing this is by partnering with the Building Research Establishment on a Resilient Home project, which develops and tests flooding measures with the aim of lessening the impact of flooding.

The project targets at-risk homeowners who have been victims of flooding in the past, with the aim of helping them bounce back quickly from the effects of flooding.

Harrowing

Our healthcare business, Axa PPP, is also working alongside our personal and commercial lines claims teams to offer confidential counselling to policyholders who have experienced traumatic events.

The service, which is currently being trialled, gives them access to qualified professional counsellors and, so far, we have been able to support a customer who experienced a harrowing home invasion, drivers who have had serious accidents involving pedestrians and a customer who was assaulted following a car crash.

Meanwhile, our partnership with Trov has helped us provide the UK’s first app-based on-demand insurance for individual items, where cover can be switched on or off at anytime.

An arrangement where cover can be bought for just a few pounds, helping customers who might not have been able to afford cover, gain access to affordable, flexible insurance.

Collaborate

This is just the tip of the iceberg and we are considering a number of other ways to help our most vulnerable policyholders. But now is not the time to rest on our laurels, the insurance industry needs to work together for the good of its customers.

In the spirit of collaboration, we are delighted to back the Insurance Age Insurance Cares campaign and we encourage others to follow suit.

If the industry embraces this campaign, we can, at the very least, start a meaningful discussion on the protection of vulnerable customers but we should set our sights much higher.

This is an opportunity to come together to make the sector a much better place for the customers who need us most.

Brendan McCafferty is CEO, Intermediated & Direct, Axa Insurance