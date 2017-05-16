Henderson’s former chairman Fred Gibson retires from the business

He joined the firm in 2002.

HIG, the parent company of Henderson Insurance Brokers and subsidiary companies, has confirmed the retirement of Fred Gibson from the business.

Gibson first accepted an invitation in 2002 to become chairman, having worked with PLCs and other private businesses in the food and agricultural sector.

When he joined the company its brokerage was £3m and the firm highlighted that revenue for the 12 months ending April 2017 will be in excess of £35m.

He stepped down from being chairman in 2015 when he became a non-executive director and was succeeded by Stuart Counsell, previously deputy chief executive of Deloitte.

Structure

Chief executive Joe Henderson expressed his thanks and those of the board.

He stated: “In particular [for] installing a corporate structure within the business as Fred not only oversaw a tremendous growth pattern but this was complimented by good profitability and a great ethos within the business.”

Henderson continued: “On the back of a slightly disappointing 2015/16 financial year the company has bounced back with an 18% growth in revenue in the current year and profits have gone up by 250%.”

He concluded that organic growth would remain as the main source of expansion and confirmed that “a couple of strategic although modest acquisitions” were in the pipeline.

