AIG confirms former Marsh boss Brian Duperreault as CEO

Duperreault replaces Peter D. Hancock.

AIG has appointed Brian Duperreault as president, chief executive officer and director with immediate effect.

He replaces Peter D. Hancock in the role who has resigned the posts having previously announced his intention to do so once a replacement had been found.

Dupperault has also resigned as chairman and CEO of Bermuda-based insurer Hamilton Insurance Group.

He was previously president and CEO of Marsh from 2008 to 2012.

Ace

Before joining Marsh, he served for two years as non-executive chairman of Ace, and CEO of Ace from October 1994 through to May 2004.

He has worked with AIG before serving in various senior executive positions with the insurer and its affiliates from 1973 to 1994.

Douglas M. Steenland, AIG's chairman said: “Brian is uniquely qualified to lead AIG at this important time.”

Adding: “He is a hands-on leader who has consistently delivered strong bottom-line results.

“He has demonstrated a passion for deploying new and innovative ways to serve clients. All of this will enable Brian to help AIG achieve its full potential to be the leading insurance company.”

Privilege

Duperreault commented: “It is a privilege to return and lead AIG.

“I look forward to building on AIG’s nearly 100-year heritage as one of the world’s leading insurers for its next century.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.