PIB appoints CRO and broking director

Jon Stanley joins as chief risk officer and Andy Tedstone takes on the role of group broking placement director.

PIB Group has taken on two more people as it expands its management team.

Jon Stanley, who was previously at PwC and Aviva, is set to be chief risk officer and Andy Tedstone joins from Arthur J Gallagher to become group broking and placement director.

According to a PIB statement the additions reflect its ongoing strategy to deliver “significant organic and acquisitive growth over the next five years”.

Tedstone previously worked with PIB CEO Brendan McManus and MD Bernard Mageean, who joined PIB in February 2016, while at Giles Insurance Brokers.

He will be managing new and existing strategic insurer relationships as well as looking after the overall broking and placement strategy on behalf of the group.

Experience

McManus commented: “I am absolutely delighted that Andy is joining PIB. His extensive experience in broking as well as within the affinities sector, schemes and specialisms suits our business perfectly.

“All of this combined with his strong relationships with many insurers in the UK will bring great value to both our business and our customers.”

Tedstone stated: “Having the opportunity to work with Bernard and Brendan again is an absolute privilege. They are intent on building a business with their colleagues that will add real value for our customers, and I’m excited to be part of their team.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the relationships that I’ve built within the market and working up their appetite to partner with PIB, at this exciting time of our growth.”

Service

Stanley’s role will see him take responsibility for regulation and identify and manage emerging risks. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

McManus stated: ““Jon’s arrival is very timely and he will be a key member of my team to ensure that we continue to focus on the delivery of a first-rate risk framework.

“I’m confident we are in safe hands with Jon’s extensive experience in navigating the risks and pitfalls that could stop us from delivering great service to our customers, as well as great value to our customers, people and shareholders.”

Stanley added: “As the PIB Group continues to expand, regulatory expectations of us will also grow. We need to ensure that we continue to meet those expectations and deliver great customer outcomes, while effectively supporting the growth plans of the group.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.