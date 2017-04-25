Towergate confirms 133 people at risk of redundancy

Job cuts to hit Maidstone and Leeds Airport West offices.

Towergate has confirmed that 133 people are at risk of redundancy as it moves to restructure its central finance processing teams.

The company stated that employees currently support manual data reconciliation and analytics based in its Leeds Airport West and Maidstone offices.

The proposal is subject to a collective consultation process of 45 days, to be followed by individual consultation meetings lasting 15 days.

A spokesperson stated that the business is “fully committed to mitigate the need for redundancy through redeployment opportunities across the group and our wider collection of sister companies”.

According to the broker it is continuing to focus on “creating a finance function doing the right work in the right places and on building a sustainable, fit for future backbone to a transforming business”.

Manchester

Earlier this year Towergate closed its small business unit call-centre in Manchester which put 176 jobs at risk. However, 80 people found jobs with sister company Autonet when it opened an office in the area.

In May 2016 Towergate also put jobs at risk moving retail business from Milton Keynes to other offices.

On the latest round of redundancies the spokesperson continued: “We will now focus on making every effort to ensure that staff affected by this proposal are given all the support they need during this time of uncertainty.

“We will not be sharing any further information at this time as we focus all our efforts on supporting those in receipt of this news today.”

