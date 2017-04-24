Coversure promotes Bob Darling to group CEO as John Hooper takes on a chairman role

Franchise confirms plans to open new office in Leeds along with further board level changes.

Coversure Insurance Services Group has promoted managing director Bob Darling to group chief executive officer, Insurance Age can reveal.

In addition, John Hooper, who was group managing director steps up to be chairman of a group executive committee.

Further changes to the leadership team – all effective immediately – include associate director commercial, Steve Parker, becoming group commercial director and managing director of online insurance wholesalers, Policyfast.

Managing director

Sarah Darling, previously associate director of sales and marketing has become group sales and marketing director and managing director of Coversure.

Meanwhile, former compliance manager Carl Ashton has become group regulations and compliance director.

Coversure, which has over £160m of gross written premium, said the moves were “an integral part” of its growth plans.

In the last year, the firm has opened offices in Crawley, Knowsley and Bingley.

The franchise confirmed that it will be opening in Leeds shortly.

Leadership

Mark Coverdale, the chairman of the holding company, Coversure Insurance Services Group, said: “These are important changes for the group and recognises the achievements of a leadership team that has been driving long-term sustainable growth in our business for the last two years.

“These are exciting times in our industry and the structure that we are presenting today has the experience, professionalism and enthusiasm to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

