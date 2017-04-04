Paul Upton leaves Evolution Underwriting

Upton had been group CEO of Evolution since 2013.

Pen Underwriting has confirmed that Paul Upton has left his role as group chief executive officer of Evolution Underwriting Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Kent-based SME specialist Evolution was bought by Arthur J. Gallagher-owned Pen in February 2015.

Upton has been with the company since its formation and has held the group CEO post since April 2013.

He previously held the role of Evolution Underwriting CEO.

SME

According to Insurance Age's 2015 Third Force supplement, compiled before the Gallagher takeover, Evolution Underwriting had a GWP of over £10m and specialised in commercial combined.

The MGA was also involved in property owners, motor fleet, professional lines, tradesman's liability, vacant property and legal expenses.

A spokesperson from Pen Underwriting said: “We can confirm that Paul Upton has decided to leave Pen Underwriting to pursue other opportunities and we wish him well for the future.”

They added that “a new leader of Pen SME will be announced in due course”.

