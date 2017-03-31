Profile: This time it's personal

Eight leading lights from the personal insurance world tell Ida Axling what challenges the market faces and where the opportunities can be found

The personal lines insurance sector is rapidly changing with new legislation coming in, insurers pulling out of the broker distribution channel and emerging technology threatening to make the broker’s role less important.

Diving in to take a closer look at this part of the market, Insurance Age brought together experts from eight firms involved in personal lines to get an understanding of what the sector is like at the moment and ask them what future they see for brokers.

The latest shock to hit the private car insurance industry is the recent cut in the discount rate from 2 percent to minus 0.75 percent. Combined with the hikes in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), this is set to have a large impact on brokers as well as insurers and reinsurers.

“There genuinely has to be a rate rise of between twelve and 20 percent depending on the insurer and the claims legacy that they’ve got in the background to worry about,” says Paul Muir, chief executive officer of 1 Answer Insurance. “The insurers have to look at it and all jump together so that the market understands that that’s just the way it is.”

Big hit

While they have different guesses for how much – suggesting increases of between five and 40 percent – all of the experts taking part agree that car insurance rates will rise as a consequence of the legislation changes. Similarly they concur that the price reductions that were likely to result from the coming whiplash reforms will be negated.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything happen so far in my career that has had that sort of impact in one swoop,” observes iGo4 CEO Matt Munro.

The firm has a telematics focus and Munro notes that the situation presents an opportunity for his business. He believes younger drivers will investigate if telematics delivers more affordable car insurance.

However, Fresh Insurance CEO Lisa Powis predicts that a consequence of the rate rises could be that young drivers choose not to buy a car at all.

On the positive end, brokers note that rising rates also equals higher commissions. But they also highlight that everyone will have to work harder to win and retain business. Another knock-on effect of higher insurance costs is that customers tend to shop around more on aggregator sites to try to find cheaper insurance.

“In what was already a difficult market, we’re now facing massive pressure on renewal retention,” states Markerstudy group commercial director Martyn Holman. “It means a complete change in the traditional broking model which was based around a good percentage of your renewal book staying with you.”

In addition to the motor market being in for plenty of changes and churn, personal lines brokers are faced with many other upcoming issues.

When asked for their view of what will be the biggest challenge, several of the experts point to the importance for brokers to be able to prove that they add value both to the insurers and to existing and potential customers.

Brightside CEO Mark Cliff, suggests that it is how brokers deal with the “four horsemen of the insurance apocalypse – commoditisation, aggregation, regulation and technology” that will determine if they are successful.

What is your strategy to grow in personal lines? “The only way we can grow is to keep innovating and to look at other options for offering products and not standing still”

Lisa Powis, Fresh Insurance “We’re very niche so it’s about more bespoke and niche products and the personal touch when people speak to us in person and in terms of service”

Suzy Middleton, South Essex Insurance Brokers “To develop more products that customers want and to build on our relationships with our insurer partners”

Tony Allen, Complete Cover Group “It’s been a back to basics and back to what we’re good at strategy for us. We make sure we’re the best we can be and, as much as possible, proactive rather than reactive in the market”

Paul Muir, 1Answer Insurance “We don’t have any particular desire to grow in the standard market. It’s about trying to find some specialisms where you believe you can provide service and a product that is better than what’s currently available in the market”

Martyn Holman, Markerstudy “To continue to build our brand and to market to customers, by talking to them”

Mark Bower-Dyke, Be Wiser “In order to grow it’s important not to underestimate the strength of cross-selling. It’s becoming clear that developing your own route to market and utilising your own customer base are absolutely critical”

Mark Cliff, Brightside “For us it’s about looking at how we can follow some of the new innovation and looking at how we can effectively develop new propositions that align with some of those new technologies. We’re investing heavily in technology”

Matt Munro, iGo4

From left to right: Tony Allen, Complete Cover Group; Mark Bower-Dyke, Be Wiser; Suzy Middleton, South Essex Insurance Brokers; Lisa Powis, Fresh Insurance; Paul Muir, 1 Answer Insurance; Mark Cliff, Brightside; Martyn Holman, Markerstudy; and Matt Munro, iGo4

Finding a niche

He continues: “In mainstream personal lines it’s very difficult to compete as a broker hence why most brokers, including ourselves, are adopting a niche strategy and focusing on how we get to those specialist areas and win business.”

Cliff adds that he expects more consolidation in the sector because scale is starting to become important in order to cope with the costs of dealing with aggregator sites.

The opinion that scale matters is shared by Suzy Middleton, commercial director at South Essex Insurance Brokers, who states that finding insurers to provide capacity for a small book of business is challenging.

“That’s an issue for us,” she continues. “They won’t insure a portfolio of a couple of million pounds, which is restricting the market. If you have a niche personal lines capacity it’s got to be big numbers.”

According to Middleton, brokers with smaller books of niche business need to be entrepreneurial and look for capacity from the managing general agent side of the market.

Meanwhile, Powis points to the threat of emerging technologies and new entrants coming into the market.

“We don’t know what is going to come in and disrupt our industry,” she says. “We have to make sure we’re as efficient as we possibly can be. For me it’s about who can come in and steal part of our market share.”

Continuing consolidation

In November last year Ageas decided to close its Kwik Fit office in Uddingston and our specialists expect more call centre-focused firms to be forced out of the market amid the continuing trend of consolidation.

“The market needs some of the brokers like Kwik Fit and other sub-netters to go out of business,” comments Mark Bower-Dyke, chairman of Be Wiser. “Then hopefully we can get the market to a healthier position and manage to place some business trying to get the right policy rather than just the cheapest.”

Insurer withdrawals

In June 2014, RSA decided to withdraw from the personal lines broker motor market and at the start of this year LV announced it will stop writing home insurance through the broker channel.

But despite these pull backs, brokers are not worried about more insurers following in their footsteps. Many highlight that providers have always been “dipping in and out” and that plenty continue to be dedicated to their broker distribution channels.

“They go out because they’re losing money and if they can see that there’s money to be made they come back in,” notes Bower-Dyke. “I’m not worried in the slightest.”

Similarly, Muir is convinced that insurers still have an appetite to work with brokers.

“There’s going to be some twitchiness and some nervousness at the moment purely over the whole Ogden change and yet another rate increase from the IPT,” he accepts. “But that will settle down and they will find a way to get comfortable and move forward again.”

Another unified theme across the panel was that brokers need to add value to insurers and ensure they have good loss ratios. Several of the group expect providers to become more selective of the brokers that they choose to work with in the future.

Fighting fraud

Fraud is a topic closely linked with personal lines and private car in particular. Consequently so is the debate about what the industry needs to do to prevent it. Brokers have a number of tools at their disposal to ensure that a customer is who they say they are, including data enrichment and ID checks.

“We try very carefully to screen out for our insurer partners the kind of risks that could lead to fraudulent claims,” notes Tony Allen, group CEO of Complete Cover Group.

“Most insurers have very active fraud detection once they get a claim. We want to ensure that we give them customers we’ve already vetted – making sure that the people live where they say they do and have the claims that they say they’ve had.”

In addition, Munro points out that it is important to stay on top of the latest trends as fraudsters are continually trying to find weaknesses in systems and processes.

“We’re seeing an increased activity of fraud coming offline,” he states. “Some of the ghost broking activity that was previously happening online, we’re now stopping quite a lot offline as well.”

Fantastic future?

Despite all the challenges in the ever competitive personal lines arena, our authorities see a bright future for brokers who are entrepreneurial and move with the times.

“In the non-standard field I can see no reason why brokers shouldn’t grow and develop,” Allen says. “It’s less so where they are effectively selling a commoditised product. The key is being able to show to an insurer that you really add value.”

In order to do this a lot of brokers have invested heavily in technology. The goals have included being more agile and understanding customers better. The investments have also been driven by a desire to engage with clients using the latter’s preferred method of communication.

“We are looking at using the whole big data concept a lot more,” outlines Holman.

“This is in order to understand significantly more about the clients that we’ve got and give us the opportunity to cross-sell more business to them.”

All eight experts agree that providing good service to clients, using technology to get ahead and finding opportunities in niche markets will help keep the personal lines broker alive in the coming years.

“I do feel that there are enough entrepreneurial and good brokers out there and that there is still going to be a need for them and a good broker market for years to come,” concludes Muir.