CII launches new London Market qualification

Certificate is aimed at brokers, insurers and reinsurers involved in the London Market.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is launching a new level three Certificate in London Market Insurance for those working in or conducting business through the London Market.

It stated that the new qualification is for people who want to build on the existing Award in London Market Insurance.

The certificate is aimed at employees of brokers, insurers and reinsurers placing business in the London Market as well as Lloyd’s syndicates, brokers, managing agents or members’ agents.

Challenges

The CII detailed that the certificate includes the addition of a compulsory unit on London Market underwriting principles and focuses on exploring opportunities and challenges posed by using different distribution channels.

According to the CII, the launch follows a consultation with the London Market Education Group (LMEG).

Pedigree

Keith Richards, CII managing director of engagement, said: “The London Market is a unique and highly specialised market that requires a great deal of specialist knowledge.

“It is a vital part of the UK economy with significant international pedigree for finding insurance solutions to a diverse range of requirements.”

He continued: “With this in mind, we have created a tailored qualification programme with the help of practitioners that will build the confidence and competence of insurance professionals working in this competitive market.

“London is a major international hub for insurance and we are keen it remains so for the benefit of consumers in the UK and abroad.”

