Brokers will benefit from claims changes, says Allianz

Allianz chief claims officer Gibson says "significant downside" of redundancies doesn't outweigh the benefits of bringing teams together.

Graham Gibson, Allianz chief claims officer, has stated that brokers will benefit from the insurer’s proposed changes to its household and commercial property claims operations.

Gibson told Insurance Age: “Brokers will see household and SME claims in one place and a better level of service and training, because we will have better economies of scale.

“It will be much easier for us to trade across one department as opposed to trading across two.”

He explained that the provider was conducting the review into its household claims handling, announced last week, to see what it would mean to align it with its property book.

The proposal includes moving its household claims function from Bristol to Milton Keynes, with 70 people being put at risk of redundancy.

Redundancies

“The obvious downside is for our people and that does mean that we will lose a lot of people from our Bristol office,” he continued.

“That’s a significant downside, but it didn’t outweigh the benefits from a customer perspective.”

The recent proposals follow changes made to the insurer's claims and corporate partner operations announced earlier this year, which put 150 people at risk of redundancy.

Gibson declined to say how many people had been made redundant so far, but highlighted that “wherever we possibly can we are redeploying”.

He added: “What I’m really pleased to say is that everybody that we have made redundant so far has found another job.

“We’ve spoken to a number of insurers who have picked up a number of our people in the Bristol area, which is very positive.”

Future

Gibson further noted that the changes that Allianz had made this year was in order to “future-proof” the business in preparation for the digital age.

According to Gibson, there are no further changes to the insurer’s claims operations in the pipeline.

“We’ve done two fairly chunky changes in a reasonably short period of time and we've done what we've set out to do for now,” he observed.

“The only caveat I would put to that is that there is a great deal of uncertainty at the moment in the legal space, with the discount rate and the whiplash reforms in the background.”

Adding that Brexit and a hung parliament meant further uncertainty for the insurance market, Gibson concluded: “The next thing for us is what happens from a whiplash and Ogden perspective and what that means for our business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.