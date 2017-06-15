Insurers and reinsurers face £3.5bn Ogden hit, says EY

Net combined ratio for motor insurance industry deteriorates to 109% in 2016.

The motor insurance market has seen significant underwriting losses in 2016, according to EY's annual UK motor insurance results seminar.

Following the review of the discount rate for personal injury claims, there was a sharp worsening in the industry's net combined ratio (NCR) to 109.0% in 2016 from 100.5% in 2015.

EY stated that although the change to the discount rate was announced in February this year most insurers reflected the impact on outstanding claims in their 2016 figures.

It added that without the Ogden rate change, NCR in 2016 would have been 8.8 points lower at 100.2%.

Cost

EY also estimated the overall cost of the Ogden rate change to insurers and reinsurers to be £3.5bn across all lines of business, based on market announcements and its own calculations.

Approximately £2.4bn of losses have already been disclosed publically.

EY noted that it expects the ongoing costs from the new Ogden rate, and the need for insurers to rebuild reserve margins released to offset it, will lead to further pressure on the NCR in 2017.

The firm predicted the NCR will deteriorate 3.1% this year compared to the 2016 performance (excluding the Ogden impact).

Reforms

However, EY noted that the proposed whiplash reforms and the consultation on how the discount rate should be set, could bring better news for insurers.

If changes are made, EY expects the market NCR to improve back to 100.2% in 2018, which will give insurers some welcome respite.

Tony Sault, UK general insurance market lead at EY, commented: “The impact of the Ogden rate change to the motor insurance industry has been considerable at around £3.5bn.

“While a reduction was certainly on the cards, virtually no-one anticipated the extent of the drop [from 2.5% to minus 0.75%].”

He continued: “The general election result last week may have created additional uncertainty and insurers will be hoping that the Ogden consultation and reform of whiplash claims will remain priorities for the new Lord Chancellor and the government.”

Premiums

Meanwhile, motor premium rates were already at record highs in Q1 2017 (£462) according to the Association of British Insurers premium rate tracker.

However, EY predicted that rising reinsurance and claims costs due to the new Ogden rate, high repair cost inflation and the rise in insurance premium tax to 12% could cause consumer rates to increase by a further 9.0% in 2017 to £503.

Sault added: “The impact of the Ogden rate change, together with the increasing cost of repairing ever more complex cars, will inevitably filter through to premium rates.

“For Ogden alone, the higher compensation now due for serious injuries means insurers will have to pay out around 9% more in future claims. This will translate into a £28 increase to the average cost of a comprehensive policy.”

Urgent

He explained that further effects would be felt next year when annual reinsurance cover for large claims come up for renewal.

Sault concluded: “Young drivers will undoubtedly have to bear the brunt of the increase due to the disproportionate number of larger claims they cause.

“A fundamental review of Ogden and the government’s proposed whiplash reforms are increasingly urgent for consumers and must not be abandoned in the aftermath of the general election.”

