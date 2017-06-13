Qatar Re makes £500m takeover bid for Sabre, reports
BC Partners is looking to sell the motor insurer.
Qatar Reinsurance Company has made a £500m bid for Sabre, Sky News has reported.
According to the article, the reinsurance company has teamed up with US-based investment firm Centerbridge to attempt to buy Sabre from BC Partners.
Insurance Age reported on 24 May this year that BC Partners was looking to sell the firm, and that it was also exploring plans for a Stock Exchange listing for the insurer.
Value
Centerbridge and Qatar Re are reportedly competing against private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
Meanwhile, BC is expected to hire investment banks this month in order to work on a public offering, believing Sabre could be valued at as much as £600m.
BC initially bought a majority stake in Sabre in September 2013.
