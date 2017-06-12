Truss out as Justice Secretary following reshuffle
Truss was behind the cut in the Ogden rate to minus 0.75%.
Former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Liz Truss has been replaced in the cabinet reshuffle that has followed last week’s general election.
Truss was Justice Secretary when the discount rate was cut from 2.5% to minus 0.75% earlier this year. She has been replaced by David Lidington MP.
At the time the change was announced, Truss commented: "The law is absolutely clear - as Lord Chancellor, I must make sure the right rate is set to compensate claimants.
"I am clear that this is the only legally acceptable rate I can set."
Impact
The discount rate, designed to ensure injury victims receive the right pay out, had not been moved since 2001 and affects motor and liability claims.
The change has had a significant impact on the insurance industry and when it came into effect on 20 March it left insurers slashing their profits to cover additional personal injury pay outs.
The day after the announcement 15 insurer chief executives met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to call on him to intervene and stop the decision to cut the rate.
A consultation on the discount rate was launched in late March. However, this was before Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap general election.
