Brokers criticise Aviva over communication on travel product withdrawal

Brokers say the insurer did not contact them before pulling the plug on stand-alone Multi-Trip.

Brokers have criticised Aviva for not notifying them before ceasing to sell its standard stand-alone Multi-Trip travel insurance policy.

The insurer confirmed yesterday that it had stopped selling the product to new customers on 1 June, with renewals set to cease on 1 October this year.

“We weren’t told about it,” said Barrie McCarthy, sales director for private clients at Thomas Carroll.

“We’re one of their largest supporters with over a hundred policies on cover with them,” he continued.

“For us travel does help us with our business, it’s a good selling tool. We weren’t happy.”

Reputation

In addition, brokers stated that the product is still available for quotes on Aviva’s website.

Bev Launder, insurance advisor at Nottingham-based C P Walker & Son, noted that the situation could end up damaging a broker’s reputation.

“If we’ve already put the quote to the client it does look bad on the broker trying to sell the product when you can’t do it,” she explained.

Launder continued: “Then you’re back to the table to look for another quote with a different insurer which may be a completely different premium.

“Who is then going to carry the difference between what we quote them and the other insurer? It would be down to us and that’s not fair either.”

According to McCarthy, Aviva staff at his local insurer office told him they themselves had not been notified about the change until 2 June.

He noted that he had not had this problem with any other insurer before, adding: “Normally if an insurer pulls a product for new business they’ll give at least 30-60 days’ notice before the product is pulled for new and renewed business.”

Launder continued: “It’s a poor show that they can’t notify brokers beforehand – they should notify us before it’s withdrawn, not after the event.”

Volumes

A spokesperson for Aviva, commented: “Aviva sales managers contacted all those brokers who have historically placed larger volumes of travel with us at the end of last week to let them know this product – Aviva standard annual Multi-Trip travel insurance – would no longer be available for new business sales.

“We will be contacting all brokers who currently have customers with this product well in advance of the closing date for renewals, to let them know what action they need to take to ensure their customers have alternative cover.”

