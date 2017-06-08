Insurance Age

Video: The MGA and legal expenses insurance debate

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Our experts share their views.

Specialists from the legal expenses, MGA and broking market give their thoughts on the current strengths of the MGA market and the benefits legal expenses insurance can bring to an MGA's proposition.

They also predict what will come next for the MGA sector.

Catch up on the full roundtable discussion in the June edition of Insurance Age where participants tackled the issues in further depth as well as topics such as customers' perceptions of the legal expenses market.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: BROKERS WARNED OF DANGERS OF UNDERINSURANCE FOLLOWING OGDEN CHANGE

Most read

  1. Insurance Linx buys Leicester-based broker
  2. RSA confirms Luxembourg opening
  3. Allianz puts 70 people at risk of redundancy
  4. Aviva stops selling standalone travel product through brokers
  5. QBE chooses Brussels for post-Brexit EU base
  6. New compliance consultancy launched
  7. Amicus opens office in Newcastle