QBE chooses Brussels for post-Brexit EU base

Insurer to expand its current Brussels branch.

QBE is set to create a new subsidiary in Belgium to preserve its ability to operate across the European Union after Brexit.

The insurer stated that its Brussels office would provide certainty in the event of a loss of passporting rights due to Britain leaving the EU.

Richard Pryce, chief executive officer of QBE European Operations, said: “Our priority is providing certainty for our customers and staff, and our decision to set up a legal entity in Belgium ensures we can provide continuity of service irrespective of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

“From the perspective of our customers, broker partners and staff it will be business as usual, with QBE continuing to operate from and across mainland Europe.”

Regulation

The provider currently has a Brussels branch, a factor which it said influenced the final decision, alongside Belgium’s “central geographical and political role in the EU, combined with a solid and constructive local regulator”.

Pryce added: “We have a well-established business in Brussels and we expect to utilise our existing talent in Brussels to take up key roles within the newly formed company.

“The National Bank of Belgium has been very constructive and supportive of our implementation timetable.”

According to QBE, its European Operations’ headquarters will remain in London and the new Belgian entity is scheduled to be operational for 2019 renewals.

In February this year, Pryce told Insurance Age that QBE was close to forming its final view on Brexit, noting that it wanted to stay present in all the territories that it is present in at the moment.

EU hubs

The news came on the same day that CNA Hardy announced plans to set up a new office in Luxembourg.

In March this year Lloyd’s also revealed that it will open a subsidiary in Brussels, while Markel has chosen to create a new operation in Munich.

In addition, both AIG and RSA have confirmed plans to open offices in Luxembourg in response to the Brexit vote.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.