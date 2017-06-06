CNA Hardy picks Luxembourg for post-Brexit office

New unit to be established by the start of 2019.

CNA Hardy is setting up a new office in Luxembourg with the process due to be completed by early 2019 as it prepares for Brexit.

The specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd’s and company markets said the new European subsidiary came in an uncertain political environment and that it must ensure continuity for employees, customers and brokers.

David Brosnan, CEO of CNA Hardy commented: “Luxembourg is the optimum jurisdiction for our European Union base due to its geographic location between three of our Continental European offices, its stable economic and political environment and the professional approach of the Luxembourg regulator.

“We will be recruiting a local management team to be based in Luxembourg, comprising risk, finance and compliance functions.”

Ability

Dino Robusto, chairman and CEO of CNA added: “After the result of the referendum last year, we began planning to ensure we maintained our ability to write and service European Union business.

“We are committed to our operations within Europe, and building upon our global reach. Establishing a new subsidiary in Luxembourg will enhance our ability to do just that.”

The announcement came on the same day that QBE revealed plans to create a post-Brexit subsidiary in Brussels.

Yesterday (5 June) RSA confirmed it was opening a branch in Luxembourg in response to the Brexit referendum vote.

AIG stated in March that it was preparing for Brexit with a new Luxembourg insurance company.

Lloyd’s has previously announced a Brussels Brexit move while Markel is to open an office in Munich.

