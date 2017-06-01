Insurance Cares: How to identify vulnerable customers?

RWA’s Kirk Ford advises how to identify customers who may be struggling and offers guidance on treating clients fairly.

Every insurance broker needs to be aware of vulnerable customers and how to identify them.

Whilst this is more prevalent for those brokers dealing in personal lines, it is entirely feasible that every firm will encounter vulnerable customers at some point.

With that in mind, can you confidently say that every customer-facing member of staff in your firm fully understands this topic, why it is important, and how to identify vulnerability?

What is vulnerability?

A typical explanation would be that a customer has an impaired capacity to make an informed and reasoned decision. But does this go far enough?

Is vulnerability always a permanent state, or could it be a transient one? What about those suffering with illness or loss? It could be argued that their capacity for reasoned decision making has been impaired, albeit temporarily.

Whilst elderly customers or those with mental health problems may be described as vulnerable, it could equally be said that a young person who is inexperienced financially may also be vulnerable, as they may not fully understand the long-term implications of what they are signing up for.

Furthermore, if vulnerability is having an impaired capacity to make an informed and reasoned decision, then what impact does this have on customers making a claim? The event that has caused them to make the claim may have been extremely distressing; add to that the fact that they must now deal with the claims process, possibly for the first time, which can cause additional distress and further impair the decisions they make.

Defining vulnerability is not a straightforward process, a ‘box ticking’ exercise, or a prescriptive workflow. Each situation will be different, and will require a solid understanding of the topic, along with a sound grasp of treating customers fairly (TCF) principles, empathy, and communication skills to name a few.

TCF

Whilst this topic is firmly on the agenda of the regulator, it is not solely a regulatory issue. Identifying vulnerable customers is, quite simply, the right thing to do to demonstrate your commitment to your customers. It will give a better understanding of your customer’s individual circumstances , and is good business practice.

Firms do have a legal and regulatory responsibility regarding vulnerable customers, but more importantly you have an ethical responsibility to them.

The principle of treating customers fairly should be embedded within the culture of your firm.

As a regulated firm, you must establish and implement clear, effective, appropriate policies and procedures for the fair treatment of customers who you know or suspect are vulnerable.

Identifying vulnerability

All front-line colleagues must be suitably trained to recognise and identify vulnerability, to ensure that in the event of a customer divulging a situation or condition, they are able to deem them to be vulnerable.

Signs to look out for (this is not an exhaustive list):

Long silences – may indicate a lack of understanding

The presence of a helper or a carer

Shortness of breath – may be a sign of anxiety

Mention of medication or an illness

Slurred speech

Incoherent responses

Repeatedly asking for clarification

Responding without conviction and authority

Firms must make every effort to identify and support vulnerable customers who might have mental capacity or financial literacy problems, which can include, for example, customers with foreign language limitations.

What should you do?

When encountering vulnerability, firms should assist customers to help them understand their products so they can make an informed decision.

This should include:

Establishing how the customer would prefer you to communicate with them

Allowing customers adequate time to weigh up the information and explanations provided

A clear explanation of any risks

Carrying out assessments to establish affordability - don’t be afraid to talk about affordability

Make the customer journey as easy and as simple as possible. This also applies when a claim arises. If you have identified a customer is being vulnerable, make sure if a claim arises, that the process follows the relevant points above.

Key considerations

Being ‘vulnerable’ is a state that practically every person will experience at some point during their lives.

It is the duty of every firm to ensure that their staff can identify vulnerability, and provide suitable levels of customer service, which exemplify good TCF practices.

Kirk Ford is compliance & T&C manager at RWA

The Insurance Cares campaign is working to share thought leadership and educate the market about issues impacting vulnerable insurance customers and act as a platform to share best practice.