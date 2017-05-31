Ageas employee stole £271,489 from the insurer to fund gambling habit

Perpetrator sentenced to jail time as Ageas said the fraudulent activity had not impacted customers in any way.

A man has been sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment after he was found guilty of defrauding his employer Ageas out of £271,489.

Ben House, 31, from Eastfield Road, Southsea, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court this month.

City of London Police reported that following an investigation by detectives from its Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), House was found to have committed fraud by abuse of position between 1 August 2015 and 16 November 2016.

Francois-Xavier Boisseau, CEO, Insurance at Ageas said: “This case demonstrates that we will not tolerate fraud at any level. As a responsible insurer, we are committed to doing everything we can to detect, disrupt and prosecute anyone who abuses their professional position to commit insurance fraud.



"We have robust policies, processes and procedures in place to ensure we are able to identify any malpractice and respond accordingly.”

He added: “We can also confirm that no customers of Ageas were impacted by this fraud.”

Trusted

According to the police statement House was working as a claims negotiator at Ageas in Portsmouth.

He was a trusted employee and was given the authority to authorise insurance pay-outs up to the value of £4,000. Anything above this limit had to be authorised by his team leader.

It was further stated that House manipulated the process by falsely submitting forged documents, adding false information to the computer system and authorising payments over his £4,000 limit by using the computer login details of his team leader.

City of London Police detailed that in order to commit this fraud, House would identify genuine claims and would then add false vehicles and damages to that claim. He would then pay the money out to various family members and told them he was paying his bonuses into their bank account as he wanted to avoid tax payments.

The fraud was uncovered when House went into work on Saturday 19 November 2016; while signed-off on medical leave. On that Saturday he made fraudulent claims to the tune of £40,000.

The following Monday, another team leader started to review some of the claims which had been made at the weekend and she became concerned that the team leader who had been supposedly authorising the claims was potentially overworked having to come in on Saturday to catch-up.

When she raised this concern, the team leader said that he had not been in the office and it was not him who had authorised the claims.

Investigation

Ageas then opened an investigation and through CCTV footage and computer audits it was found that it was actually House who had visited the office on that day and fraudulently made the claims and authorised them.

House was suspended from the company and the case was referred to IFED as a criminal investigation.

The Police statement showed that he was arrested on 10 December 2016 at his home in Portsmouth and was interviewed at Portsmouth Central Police Station.

Gambling addiction

In the police interview he admitted that he had been committing fraud and claimed that he had been doing so to fuel his gambling addiction.

He also admitted that he had been lying to his family and telling them that he was paying his bonuses into their accounts rather than telling them the truth about where the money was coming from.

Detective Constable Simon Almond who led the investigation for the City of London Police commented: “By working together with Ageas we have been able to ensure that justice has now been served and House has been prevented from abusing his position.

"[He] is extremely unlikely to have a job in the insurance industry ever again.”

