Sabre tipped for £600m stock market float

The motor insurer is being sold by majority owner BC Partners, according to reports.

Motor insurer Sabre could be set to float on the Stock Exchange as part of a sale valuing it at £600m.

The Evening Standard reported that majority owner BC Partners is selling the insurer which is known for its Insur2Drive, Drive Smart and Go Girl brands.

Private equity

However, according to the article, a number of private equity houses are also in the running to buy the provider with Warburg Pincus believed to be the front-runner in this field.

BC Partners bought its majority stake in Sabre in 2013.

The report stated that founder and CEO Angus Ball still has a 19% stake in the business valued at £114m as part of the sale.

It is unclear if Ball is set to sell any shares as part of the deal.

