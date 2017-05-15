LV confirms approaches for its general insurance unit

LV says that discussions are at a very early stage but no decisions have been made as to the nature of any transaction.

LV has confirmed that it has been approached by several possible buyers about its general insurance operations.

This follows reports from Sky News last Friday that LV was in talks with German insurer Allianz over the sale of a minority stake in its GI division.



However, LV’s latest statement, while noting recent press speculation, did not mention Allianz as a potential bidder.

It also flagged that the LV board had previously disclosed its consideration of strategic options with a view to strengthening the group's capital position.



Confirms

“LV= confirms that it has recently received approaches from a number of parties regarding possible strategic transactions relating to its general insurance operations," the statement read.

“Discussions are at a very early stage, no decisions have been made as to the nature of any transaction(s) and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed or with whom."



It concluded: “A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.