Allianz and LV decline to comment on potential stake sale report
Story suggests Allianz has made an approach to the mutual business.
Allianz and LV have both declined to comment on a news report of discussions over the German insurer buying a minority stake in LV’s general insurance business.
According to Sky News, the talks on the deal are at an “early stage” with Allianz having made the initial approach.
The article added that the discussions could also be focusing on “a possible reinsurance deal for LV='s balance sheet”.
A spokesperson for LV told Insurance Age: “We do not comment on market rumour and speculation."
Similarly, spokespeople for Allianz's UK and group offices declined to comment.
