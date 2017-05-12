Insurance Age

#BibaFever B-B-Q: Bonus catch-up edition and series in full

  • Insurance Age staff
Experts from the sector reveal their wishlists for what the next UK government should do.

Featured in the video are: Brightside's Mark Cliff, LV's Mike Crane, the CII's Sian Fisher, Axa's David Williams and UK General's Karen Beales.

Also in the round-up are: Chris Biles from Sompo Canopius, David Coughlan of RSA, Romaney O'Malley from AIG, Allianz's Simon McGinn, Towergate's Paul Dilley and Ageas' Andy Watson.

Catch up on all the videos from Manchester:

