#BibaFever B-B-Q: Bonus catch-up edition and series in full
Experts from the sector reveal their wishlists for what the next UK government should do.
Featured in the video are: Brightside's Mark Cliff, LV's Mike Crane, the CII's Sian Fisher, Axa's David Williams and UK General's Karen Beales.
Also in the round-up are: Chris Biles from Sompo Canopius, David Coughlan of RSA, Romaney O'Malley from AIG, Allianz's Simon McGinn, Towergate's Paul Dilley and Ageas' Andy Watson.
Catch up on all the videos from Manchester:
- #BibaFever B-B-Q: Who would the insurance industry invite to the perfect summer BBQ and what would they serve up?
- #BibaFever B-B-Q: How can brokers survive and prosper in the connected digital world?
- #BibaFever B-B-Q: Allianz, Axa and Zurich on keeping the UK insurance sector competitive post-Brexit
- #BibaFever B-B-Q: Aviva, Towergate and Zurich set out insurance industry demands for the new UK government
