#BibaFever: B-B-Q: Allianz, Axa and Zurich on keeping the UK insurance sector competitive post-Brexit
As the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference continued in Manchester this afternoon the #BibaFever team went out to grill delegates on the spicy issues of the day.
And for the second instalment of “#BibaFever B-B-Q”, the Big Biba Question is: “In terms of a post-Brexit future, what are the key considerations to help maintain a strong and competitive insurance sector?”
Watch the short video above to find out what Ageas’ Andy Watson, Allianz’s Simon McGinn, the ABI’s James Dalton, Aviva’s Phil Bayles, Axa’s David Williams, Ryan Direct Group’s Derek Coles, Towergate’s Paul Dilley and Zurich’s Connor Brenan think are the key factors that need to be kept in mind in terms of the negotiations.
