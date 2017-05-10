Markerstudy silent on possible sale

Group commercial director Martyn Holman gives further details on new MGA.

Markerstudy group commercial director Martyn Holman has declined to comment on the news that Markerstudy is exploring a sale.

The story was first reported by The Insurance Insider and according to the article the possible sale is a result of tightened regulation and pressure following the change in the Ogden rate.

Holman told Insurance Age: “It’s a straight forward no comment on that one.”

Insurance Age revealed on Tuesday (9 May) that Markerstudy is launching a managing general agent (MGA) following its purchase of Chaucer Insurance’s UK SME business in 2015.

Unrated

Holman explained that the new MGA up was set up because a lot of the Chaucer business was distributed through brokers who were not happy to deal with Markerstudy as an unrated insurer.

“The reason we are setting this up with A-rated paper is purely because we’re hoping to kick things forward and I would like to get it up to £50m by the end of next year and going on from there,” he continued.

“We’re going to be flipping all of the existing what has been Chaucer and is now Zenith Marque business into this new vehicle and looking to build off the back of that.”

Brokers

Holman added: “We will be distributing out through a lot of the existing Markerstudy brokers and then we’ll also be doing some deals maybe with some other brokers who wouldn’t necessarily have dealt with Markerstudy in the past.”

He further explained that the underwriting team for the new MGA is the original Chaucer underwriting team based in Whitstable.

“The majority of it is property and liability business, so looking very much at the commercial combined piece where the premium is in the £5,000-£25,000 range,” Holman concluded.

