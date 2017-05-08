Chubb revamps financial lines covers

Chubb has rolled out new wordings for financial lines in the UK and Ireland. It detailed that Elite D&O is designed to cover the risks faced by executives serving in both private and listed middle market companies, large corporates and multinationals. According to the provider the new wording has been developed in response to feedback from its broker panel and now includes over 30 extensions of cover as standard. Chubb listed these as including extended definition of investigation, bro