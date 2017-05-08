Insurance Age

Chubb revamps financial lines covers

close up image of handwriting
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Chubb has rolled out new wordings for financial lines in the UK and Ireland. It detailed that Elite D&O is designed to cover the risks faced by executives serving in both private and listed middle market companies, large corporates and multinationals. According to the provider the new wording has been developed in response to feedback from its broker panel and now includes over 30 extensions of cover as standard. Chubb listed these as including extended definition of investigation, bro

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

POLL: PI COVER FOR BROKERS

Most read

  1. Sector pays respects to LV's Guy Hedger
  2. Sentiment survey Spring 2017: The results
  3. Insurance gets political
  4. MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product
  5. Succession planning: Find your funds
  6. Insurtech futures: Roundtable - Broking to the future
  7. Niche tech MGA Azur set to launch