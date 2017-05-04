AIG Europe COR soars to 111.8% in 2016

Insurer reports pre-tax loss of £171.1m for the year but flags improved figures for first quarter of 2017.

AIG Europe has posted a combined operating ratio (COR) of 111.8% for year ended 30 November 2016, up from 98.2% the previous year.

The insurer also reported a loss before tax of £171.1m compared to profit of £408.5m in 2015. However income grew to £4.19bn from £3.96bn.

Within this a breakdown showed that net premiums written (NPW) rose 3% to £3.66bn (2015: £3.55bn).

The insurer detailed it has seen a “strong performance” from personal insurance and liability and financial lines which was partly offset by competition and rate pressure within property and special risks.

Liability and financial lines delivered a 4% rise in NPW to £1.58bn and personal insurance achieved an 11% increase to £962.3 million.

Property and special risks saw NPW fall 5% to £1.19bn.

Expenses

Overall, expenses increased to £1.45bn (2015: £1.32bn) which the provider ascribed to the impact of foreign currency adding that underlying costs showed “good cost discipline”.

Adverse claims experience, largely in the financial sector, and severe property losses, saw higher net claims of £2.92bn (2015: £2.23bn) leading to a higher combined ratio and adverse underwriting result.

It highlighted that in addition liability reserves were strengthened as a result of the announcement to lower the Ogden discount rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% concluding that the elements together with lower levels of investment returns resulted in a loss before tax.

However, AIG Europe also flagged that it returned to a pre-tax operating income of $28m [£21.7m] in the first quarter of 2017.

Challenging environment

Anthony Baldwin, chief executive of AIG Europe commented: “The positive first quarter results achieved in Europe show that we are starting to benefit from the transformational steps we have taken in 2016.

“The challenging operating environment during 2016 validated our strategy of focusing on underwriting discipline and on those business lines and geographic areas that are most profitable.”

