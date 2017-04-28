Broking Break: Your Top 5

A recap of the stories that grabbed your attention this week featuring an exclusive story that took broking into the national press, Towergate, the aviation probe, and Aviva’s tech future.

5 – Major brokers caught up in FCA aviation probe

Brokers have confirmed that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is conducting an investigation into suspected conduct in the aviation insurance sector.

The news was first reported by the Insurance Insider and Aon, JLT, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson and UIB are the brokers that are being investigated by the regulator.

The FCA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

4 – Towergate in “robust shape” says David Ross

CEO states business is past its lowest point and starting to see organic growth.

Towergate chief executive officer David Ross has stated that the business is entering 2017 in an “incredibly robust shape”.

The consolidator reported an Ebitda profit of £34.5m for 2016 and saw 2% organic growth in its insurance broking segment in the fourth quarter of the year.

3 - InsurTech Futures: Aviva launches 'Ask It Never' initiative

Insurer aims to eliminate question asking process by using big data.

Aviva has launched a new ‘Ask It Never’ initiative with the aim of eliminating the need to ask customers questions using big data.

According to the insurer, the system is currently being piloted with some of its existing home insurance customers through its online portal MyAviva

2 – Towergate confirms 133 people at risk of redundancy

Towergate has confirmed that 133 people are at risk of redundancy as it moves to restructure its central finance processing teams.

The company stated that employees currently support manual data reconciliation and analytics based in its Leeds Airport West and Maidstone offices.

The proposal is subject to a collective consultation process of 45 days, to be followed by individual consultation meetings lasting 15 days.

1 – Swinton puts 900 roles at risk of redundancy

Swinton Group has confirmed around 900 roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of a restructure, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker said it is reviewing the size and structure of its branch network as 90 percent of its customers now buy insurance online or over the phone.

A total of 84 branches are under review, alongside a contact centre in Norwich and Swinton said the branches have been selected using a variety of factors including location and customer usage.