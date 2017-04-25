Markel UK launches social welfare policy

Insurer says Markel Care offers opportunities for brokers to grow and develop their business.

Markel UK has launched Markel Care, a social welfare insurance policy which also gives policyholders access to a range of additional professional and business support services.

The firm already insures 10,000 care homes and facilities throughout the UK and explained that the new offering targets care sector providers ranging from care and day centres, to counselling and therapy services, and nurseries and play groups.

It detailed that as well as offering the single policy cover for third party liability, employers’ liability and asset protection, Markel Care provides policyholders with access to six additional areas of business and commercial support, on the same terms as the insurance cover alone.

In addition the insurer stated that the new policy gives brokers access to a unique portal for sector specific content and resources.

These can be used to develop and maintain marketing campaigns and communications targeted at existing and potential clients, the firm noted.

Markel highlighted that it will present the new product to brokers at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester in May.

Brokers

Justine Dignam, UK marketing and propositions director for Markel UK, said: “Markel Care will mean that Markel’s brokers have a unique offer for their clients and, as they know, their client’s success is their success.

“The brokers we have been talking to are delighted about the opportunity that Markel Care gives them.”

Gareth Houghton, claims manager and care team manager at Bollington Insurance Brokers, added: "Markel Care brings to market a unique combination of insurance and other professional and business support services that provide policyholders with fundamental business maintenance and growth solutions.

“It puts the customer and their needs at the heart of everything Markel does in the care sector."

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.