RSA has no plans to sell Horsham headquarters

RSA has stated that it has no plans to sell its Horsham headquarters after submitting an application to convert its offices into over 200 flats.

The insurer said this move was part of “normal business planning” by property services to optimise the use of the building for now and the future, adding that it would not be leaving the premises.

According to an article in the West Sussex County Times, an application has been submitted to the Horsham District Council for a change of use for the building to provide 174 one-bed studio flats and 29 two-bedroom apartments.

Commitment

An RSA spokesperson told Insurance Age: “RSA Group has no plans to sell St Mark’s Court and is totally committed to the Horsham area.

“We are committed to our staff in Horsham, which remains the home of MORE TH>N.”

The spokesperson continued: “Indeed we reaffirmed our commitment to our Horsham site at St Mark’s Court by consolidating our office space and undertaking recent refurbishments.”

