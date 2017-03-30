Consultation on discount rate launched

Insurance industry says the release of the paper is an important step forward in helping to get a fair, modern way to set the rate.

The government has opened a consultation on how the personal injury discount rate should be set in the future, according to an announcement by Justice Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

The launch of the six week consultation comes following outcry from the insurance industry after Truss cut the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% last month.

The discount rate, also known as the Ogden rate, is used to help calculate lump sum payments of damages in personal injury claims.

Following the rate change the ABI and fifteen insurance bosses were involved in discussions with the government at Downing Street in early March which led to the initial announcement of the consultation.

Review

The paper, The Personal Injury Discount Rate: how it should be set in future, considers possibilities for how, when and by whom the discount rate in relation to personal injury claims in England and Wales and in Scotland should be set.

However it does not make specific proposals.

Setting out the consultation, the Justice Department’s document stated that views are sought from anyone with evidence and expertise to take part.

Points to be addressed include:

What principles should guide how the rate is set?

How often should the rate be set?

Who should set the discount rate and should it be an independent body?

Also to be considered is "whether sufficient use is being made of periodical payment orders, which, from the claimant’s perspective, remove much if not all of the risk associated with ensuring that the anticipated future financial loss is met in full and on time,” stated the paper.

Impact

Truss said: "The consultation document explores what an appropriate investment risk profile could look like for such investors, and what the effect would be of moving from the current virtually risk-free model, to a low-risk model. Whilst my responsibility extends only to England and Wales, the principles and method for setting the rate have read across to all jurisdictions in the UK, and the consultation is produced in partnership with the Scottish Government.

"We must have a justice system that works for all. I fully recognise the impact that the discount rate has, not just on claimants (including some of the most vulnerable in society), but also on defendants in both the public and private sectors, and the further impact this has on consumers’ insurance premiums and taxpayers."

She continued: "The consultation I am launching today will look at the way the rate is set in future, and I am inviting anyone with evidence and expertise to take part."



Consultation responses need to be submitted to the Justice Department by 11 May, and forms part of the review of the framework under which the rate is set.

The Justice Department will set out the response of the consultation which will be published within three months of the closing date.

Additionally, it said that final decisions on any changes to the law will be made in the light of the response to the consultation and other evidence.

Step forward

Commenting on the release of the paper, Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers, said the document was an “important step forward in helping get a fair, modern way to set the discount rate which works for claimants, consumers, businesses and taxpayers”.

“Only a month after the setting of an absurdly low rate, the government has moved swiftly to consider reform and we need to see this urgency maintained with a firm commitment to legislate in the Prisons & Courts Bill currently before Parliament,” Evans continued.

“As the only major economy in the world with a negative rate, the UK will face significantly increased insurance and taxpayer costs until the system is reformed and a new rate can be set.”



