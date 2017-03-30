Lloyd’s announces Brussels Brexit move

The business will open a subsidiary in Belgium which will be its EU base.

Lloyd’s has announced it will be setting up a new European insurance company to be located in Brussels.

The decision has been made to allow the organisation to ensure business carries on without interruption after the UK officially leaves the EU.

Lloyd’s chief executive Inga Beale said: “It is important that we are able to provide the market and customers with an effective solution that means business can carry on without interruption when the UK leaves the EU.

“Brussels met the critical elements of providing a robust regulatory framework in a central European location, and will enable Lloyd’s to continue to provide specialist underwriting expertise to our customers.”

January 2019

Beale advised that the intention is for the company to be ready to write business for the January 1 2019 renewal season, subject to regulatory approval.

According to Lloyd’s it will be able to write risks from all 27 European Union and three European Economic Area states after the United Kingdom has left the EU and provide customers and partners continued access to the Lloyd’s market.

Beale added: “I am excited about the opportunities this venture will offer the market by providing that important European access efficiently.”

The organisation noted in a statement that, whilst the UK government has triggered Article 50, it remains a full member of the European Union for at least two more years and therefore, there is no immediate impact on existing policies, renewals or new policies, including multi-year policies, written during this period of time.

Crucial

Beale continued: "It is now crucial that the UK Government and the European Union proceed to negotiate an agreement that allows business to continue to flow under the best possible conditions once the UK formally leaves the EU.

“I believe it is important not just for the city but also for Europe that we reach a mutually beneficial agreement. We stand ready to help and support the Government as best we can.”

Following the referendum result Lloyd’s chairman warned that the business might “vote with its feet” and leave London and the UK if there was no clarity over issues such as passporting rights.

