Opinion: Branko Bjelobaba on the Insurance Distribution Directive

The FCA’s consultation on the Insurance Distribution Directive ends soon and Branko Bjelobaba wonders if the IDD goes far enough

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) is looming with responses to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) consultation document due in by 5 June.

At 126 pages is it worth a read, especially as we are leaving the EU?

Despite Brexit, the directive will be implemented.

We need to provide an equivalent and sound regulatory structure for anyone wishing to do business here in the UK as does the rest of the EU for our businesses when trading out there.

If we implement the directive then we will have that.

Passporting

But don’t forget thousands of firms are affected by passporting arrangements and a bespoke deal will need to be struck.

So, what are the areas of interest and does the directive give the FCA an opportunity to up the game of the sector?

There are a few key points:

it requires brokers and employees of insurance companies that sell insurance to do at least 15 hours of training and CPD per year;

mandatory commission disclosure is not being proposed but a new rule will require parties “to act honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interests of their customers” along with a new rule that will prohibit practices that would conflict with this. Intermediaries will also have to explain the “nature and basis” of their remuneration;

it makes insurance companies responsible for sales of products through distributors that are not authorised by the FCA (e.g. furniture stores selling insurance on their goods);

it requires general insurance firms in the retail and small corporate market to provide customers with insurance product information documents, which are similar to key features documents;

it applies to the sales practices of insurance firms and direct sales forces, as well as brokers (however, FCA rules already apply to the sales practices of insurance firms);

it requires firms that sell insurance on a non-advised basis to make sure that the product they are selling fulfils the customer’s most fundamental needs.

The IDD gets so close to remuneration disclosure but not quite close enough

Anyone excited by any of that then? There are two key areas for me.

Only 15 hours of CPD is being proposed to ensure staff meet relevant knowledge and competency requirements.

Isn’t this a bit low – Chartered Insurance Institute members, as a comparison, have to do a minimum of 35 hours?

To further enhance the standing of the sector I would have thought advocating membership of a professional body and a minimum level of qualification (say Cert CII) for those staff that interface with customers would have been a good idea.

Remuneration disclosure

The IDD gets so close to remuneration disclosure but not quite close enough.

With what reads like a ban on offering, taking or doing anything that is dishonest, unfair or unprofessional are excessive commissions going to be offered/asked for/taken?

Brokers have to think hard and long as to whether the commission/remuneration is commensurate with the actual level of work done.

I still see brokers not making it clear that their clients can ask for details of their remuneration at any time.

I still see some brokers creaming huge levels of commission for doing very little indeed.

Is it time to go one step further and disclose remuneration up front?

Branko Bjelobaba is managing director of insurance at compliance consultancy firm Branko Ltd