Biba warns of "huge uncertainty" and calls for urgent progress with new EU free trade agreement as Article 50 is triggered
Trade body warns that:
- £7.8bn of business and the UK's number one position is at risk
- Business models of 2,758 UK brokers will be affected
- Mutual tariff-free access is needed
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has warned that having no clear agreement in place for the right to carry out cross border trade with the EU, as is currently possible, creates huge uncertainty for the UK market.
The warning followed Theresa May's letter triggering Article 50 which has started the two-year clock ticking on the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
According to the trade body 2,758 insurance brokers possess passports to trade in the EU and UK brokers trade £7.8bn in European revenues meaning the UK holds the number one position in the European insurance market.
Serious threat
Biba's chief executive, Steve White, said: "The UK's number one position in the European insurance market and the business model of nearly three thousand UK firms is under serious threat if we do not have barrier-free, tariff-free access to the EU market including some form of passporting model and regulatory equivalence.
"Therefore, as Theresa May invokes Article 50 we call on her to deliver what she stated in her Lancaster House speech - the greatest possible access to the EU through a bold free trade agreement."
Genuine need
Graeme Trudgill, Biba's executive director, added: "5,727 EU based insurance intermediaries possess passports to trade in the UK - many of them accessing the London insurance market.
"This demonstrates the genuine need for mutual market access and evidences a clear opportunity for Theresa May to nail down a free trade agreement for the insurance sector, protecting UK jobs and income."
Biba highlighted that "a significant amount of business" enters the UK market from large markets outside of the EU such as the United States.
Gateway
The broker organisation argued that the UK is viewed as the gateway to Europe and US firms choose to feed business to the UK in order to find an insurance solution for their pan-European products, rather than having to go individually into 27 separate EU states.
White added: "This is why we need a sector specific solution to enable the UK insurance market to continue to provide cross border services to the EU bearing in mind the importance of our sector to the economy and the balance of trade."
Continental Europe
Lord Hunt of Wirral, the chairman of Biba concluded: "Biba has identified that more than 2,400 highly skilled and highly valued EU citizens work in the London insurance market and a variety of business models depend on this.
"Conversely, many UK nationals hold key positions across continental Europe. Biba has called for a mutual positive solution for the workforce on both sides of the channel."
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Top stories
Biba teams up with Mactavish on resolution scheme
Trade body says scheme was developed in response to brokers' demands and deals with resolution of large and complex claims.
High Net Worth Society: Meet-up one
The choicest cuts from the first meeting of the exclusive High Net Worth Society.
Biba raises unsuitable products concerns ahead of CMA investigation into aggregators
Trade body pleased with further investigation including into “most favoured nation” clauses.