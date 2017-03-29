Biba raises unsuitable products concerns ahead of CMA investigation into aggregators

Trade body pleased with further investigation including into “most favoured nation” clauses.

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has welcomed the decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to renew its investigation into aggregators.

In particular Biba highlighted concerns that consumers are at risk of buying policies unsuitable for their needs and that undue focus on price was causing products to be "hollowed out".

The trade body also criticised "most favoured nation" clauses which restrict brokers from applying price differentials that would be good for customers and welcomed the CMA looking into the matter.

Four areas

The CMA stated yesterday (28 March) that it would follow up last year's research with a market study looking into four areas of Digital Comparison Tools (DCT).

It listed these as whether sites could be more transparent; if the benefits could be further improved by suppliers making more information available; if there are practice and contractual arrangements limiting healthy competition between DCTs and the way DCTs are regulated.

The investigation is seeking views by 24 April and will report by 28 September.

Welcoming the CMA's move Biba's executive director Graeme Trudgill said: "Brokers have long had concerns that consumers are in danger of buying policies that are unsuitable for their needs via DCTs.

"We are pleased that the CMA plan to investigate further the so called ‘hollowing out' of products because of the undue focus on price by many of these sites."

Most favoured nation

Biba also praised the fact that the CMA has indicated that it will consider the competition implications of ‘most favoured nation' or ‘parity' clauses.

The trade body said these restrict the ability of a broker to apply a price differential on a product sold via its own website compared to the price on a DCT.

According to Biba removing them would be "good for both brokers and their customers".

Trudgill continued: "Biba is a strong advocate of making access to insurance products as easy as possible and in this respect there are positives to a market that includes digital comparison tools that are not entirely focused on price."

He concluded by confirming that Biba will contribute to the CMA's work.

