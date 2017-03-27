Insurance Age owner sells Insight Group to Infopro Digital

New backers expanding to the UK from France.

Infopro Digital has bought The Insight Group, which includes Insurance Age, from Incisive Media.

The Insight Group is a leading provider of professional information services for financial, risk, insurance and financial technology specialists.

It has more than 350 employees across offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong and brings Infopro Digital an international platform that will increase the company's total headcount to 2,700 worldwide.

Revenue

The Insight Group generates £40m (€46m) in annual revenue and owns a portfolio of successful brands that includes Insurance Age, Post, Risk.net, Chartis, and Waterstechnology.

Infopro Digital is one of France's leading professional information and services companies, with 2,400 employees and annual revenue of €300m.

The company develops products and services from software, databases, and digital platforms to trade shows, conferences, training seminars, and media to help its customers increase their revenue and boost their productivity and efficiency on markets crucial to the economy: construction, public sector, automotive, manufacturing, insurance and finance and retail.

Growth strategies

"The acquisition will support Infopro Digital's digital transformation and international growth strategies," said Infopro Digital founder and executive chairman Christophe Czajka.

"Following this acquisition, we will do nearly a quarter of our business on international markets."

Tim Weller, founder and chairman of Incisive Media commented: "The Insight Group, the largest division of Incisive Media, has some respected and successful global brands.

"I am delighted that Infopro Digital, one of Europe's most successful B2B publishers, has acquired them and is committed to further investment and development."

He added: "I would like to thank all the staff for their loyalty, commitment and achievements over many years and wish them well and continued success."

Management team

The Insight Group, as part of Incisive Media, won the AOP (Association of Online Publishers) Digital Publisher of the Year Award for the third time in 2016.

Insight Group managing director Céline Infeld and her management team will join Infopro Digital.

Infeld will also hold a seat on the Infopro Executive Committee, led by Infopro Digital CEO Julien Elmaleh.