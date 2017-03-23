FCA warns of fake emails that appear to use its address
Regulator urges recipients to delete emails without opening them.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has again warned of spoof emails that it has not sent.
The watchdog reported in a statement on Tuesday (21 March) that it was "aware that an email has been sent which appears to be from [email protected]".
The statement continued: "This email was not sent by the FCA and recipients should delete the email without opening."
Press office
The regulator also revealed it was aware of an email that appeared to be sent from [email protected] and an email entitled "FCA Regulation 2017" which appeared to be from [email protected]
The statement confirmed that these emails were also not sent by the FCA.
"Recipients should again delete these emails without opening," it concluded.
Previous warning
The FCA has previously warned of the [email protected] address being spoofed on 16 December 2016.
Again the title 'FCA Regulation 2017' was used and the FCA advised in a statement then that recipients should delete and not open the email.
